Ottawa, September 29: The Canadian government on Monday officially designated the Bishnoi gang led by dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as a terrorist organisation while citing its involvement in murder, shootings, arson, and spreading terror through extortion and intimidation. "Acts of violence and terror have no place in Canada, especially those that target specific communities to create a climate of fear and intimidation. That is why Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, announced today that the Government of Canada has listed the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code," read a statement issued by the Canadian Ministry of Public Safety.

According to the statement, a terrorist listing means anything owned by that group in Canada, property, vehicles, money can be frozen or seized and gives Canadian law enforcement more tools to prosecute terrorist offences, including those related to financing, travel and recruitment. For example, it is a criminal offence for anyone in Canada and Canadians abroad to knowingly deal with property owned or controlled by a terrorist group. Canada Lists Bishnoi Gang As Terrorist Entity Under Criminal Code.

The Public Safety Ministry said it is also an offence to directly or indirectly provide property knowing that it will be used by or benefit a terrorist group. The Criminal Code listing, it said, can also be used by immigration and border officials to inform decisions on admissibility to Canada under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar Part Ways Over Brother Anmol Bishnoi’s Arrest: Report.

"The Bishnoi Gang is a transnational criminal organisation operating primarily out of India. They have a presence in Canada and are active in areas with significant diaspora communities. The Bishnoi Gang engages in murder, shootings and arson, and generates terror through extortion and intimidation. They create a climate of insecurity in these communities by targeting them, their prominent community members, businesses, and cultural figures," the statement added.

The Ministry further stressed that listing the Bishnoi Gang will help Canadian security, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies in combating their crimes and making communities safe.

"Every person in Canada has the right to feel safe in their home and community and as a government it is our fundamental responsibility to protect them. Specific communities have been targeted for terror, violence and intimidation by the Bishnoi Gang. Listing this group of criminal terrorists gives us more powerful and effective tools to confront and put a stop to their crimes," said Gary Anandasangaree, Canadian Minister of Public Safety.

