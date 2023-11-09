New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, Zambry Abdul Kadir, during his official visit to India from November 5-9 undertook a comprehensive review of the progress made in all areas of bilateral cooperation including political, defence and security, and maritime cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

He was accompanied by senior officials of the Malaysian Government.

Both sides agreed to further measures for realising the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between India and Malaysia and work to deepen economic and defence engagements, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release.

The two sides also looked forward to forge cooperation in new and emerging areas such as digital public infrastructure, fintech and semiconductors. Views on regional, multilateral and geo-political issues of mutual interest were also exchanged, the MEA release added.

On November 8, The Malaysian foreign minister met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as part of the 6th Joint Commission Meeting. Significant outcomes from the meeting included the strong commitment of both sides to further strengthen cooperation in all sectors.

According to the MEA release, Foreign Minister Kadir co-chaired the 6th India-Malaysia Joint Commission Meeting (JCM). The JCM undertook a comprehensive review of the progress made in all areas of bilateral cooperation including political, defence and security, maritime cooperation, trade and investment, health, energy, science and technology, culture, tourism as well as people-to-people ties.

Earlier, the Malaysian Foreign minister called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Following his meeting with the Vice President, Kadir met his Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar. The leaders reviewed the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between Malaysia and India and reaffirmed Malaysia's commitment to expand the partnership with a view to taking Malaysia-India relations to a higher level.

The Malaysian Foreign minister also met with Heads of Mission accredited to Malaysia (residing in New Delhi), Burkina Faso; Cyprus; Eritrea; Jamaica; Mali; Nigeria and Paraguay. The Malaysian foreign ministry said the meeting is proof of Malaysia's continued commitment to strengthen bilateral relations with these countries.

During the meeting, India and Malaysia exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in Broadcasting between Prasar Bharti, India and Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), Malaysia; and notes between Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS) and Institute of Diplomacy and Foreign Affairs (IDFR) on Cooperation in Field of Training of Diplomats and Other Personnel. (ANI)

