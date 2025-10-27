Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): The V.O. Chidambaranar Port (VOC Port), Tuticorin, made a strong impression on the opening day of India Maritime Week 2025, inaugurated today by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Mumbai.

Drawing significant attention from delegates and visitors, the VOC Port, Tuticorin Pavilion--designed around the theme "Global Connect", presents the port as a dynamic gateway of trade, innovation, and sustainability. The pavilion highlights VOC Port's rich legacy, world-class infrastructure, sustainable green initiatives and commitment to ease of doing business through immersive exhibits and interactive digital displays.

At the entrance, visitors are welcomed through a visually engaging Tunnel Zone, where dynamic graphics illustrate the port's vast connectivity, cargo operations, and technological advancements. The Legacy Wall - Anchors of Progress celebrates VOC Port's historic journey and its transformation into a modern maritime hub, symbolising decades of contribution to India's trade growth.

The pavilion also features an Ease of Doing Business section that showcases VOC Port, Tuticorin's operational excellence, streamlined processes, and business-friendly initiatives that make it an attractive destination for global trade and investment.

Speaking on the occasion, Susanta Kumar Purohit, Chairperson, V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority, said, "At our stall, we're showcasing VOC Port's centuries of legacy and green vision -- pioneering Green Hydrogen production, Green Methanol bunkering, and the Outer Harbour Project. We are building a sustainable Port of the Future. Visit our pavilion in Mumbai to see how VOC Port leads India's sustainable shipping efforts."

Rajesh Soundarajan, Deputy Chairperson, V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority, Tuticorin, emphasised, "At India Maritime Week in Mumbai, our VOC Port pavilion highlights centuries of heritage and innovation. Here, visitors can explore our advancements in green hydrogen, methanol bunkering, and the transformative Outer Harbour Project -- all shaping India's eco-marine future. We invite everyone to discover how VOC Port is leading India's green maritime story."

International visitors also praised the display. Victoria, a visitor from Russia, remarked, "It is a beautiful pavilion with many interesting and innovative features."

India Maritime Week 2025, a five-day mega event organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in partnership with the Indian Ports Association, brings together global maritime leaders, policymakers, investors, and innovators to chart the course for India's sustainable maritime growth and blue economy expansion. (ANI)

