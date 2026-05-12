World News | India-Nepal Ties: Foreign Secy's Visit to Be Scheduled as Per Mutual Convenience, Says MEA

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Underscoring the deep-rooted and "multifaceted partnership" between India and Nepal, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday that New Delhi has received an invitation for Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit Kathmandu, with the schedule to be finalised at the "mutual convenience" of both nations.

During a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the vibrant diplomatic momentum between the two neighbours since Balen Shah took office as Nepal's Prime Minister. He emphasised that both capitals are "working closely to further deepen" an already robust alliance.

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Addressing reports in the Nepali media suggesting that Foreign Secretary Misri's proposed visit was postponed due to the Nepalese PM's purported reluctance to meet foreign diplomats, Jaiswal maintained a positive outlook on the bilateral trajectory.

He remarked, "We share a multifaceted partnership with Nepal. After the elections in Nepal, our Prime Minister had conveyed his congratulations, and he also spoke to the Prime Minister of Nepal, conveying our steadfast commitment to building upon the strong India-Nepal friendship and traditional ties that we have."

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He further noted the successful diplomatic engagement in Mauritius, where External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with his Nepalese counterpart, "His Excellency Mr Shisir Khanal."

"Both sides now, at various levels, are working closely to further deepen our partnership. We have received an invitation from the Nepalese side for our Foreign Secretary to visit Nepal. Dates for a visit will be finalised at the mutual convenience of the two sides and we will keep you posted on these developments," Jaiswal added.

Regarding the sacred Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, India has maintained a transparent and historically grounded stance. The MEA previously clarified that the "Lipulekh Pass has been a long-standing route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra since 1954, and the Yatra through this route has been going on for decades. This is not a new development."

In the face of regional territorial discussions, India continues to advocate for stability and factual accuracy, asserting that "such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence," and adding that "unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable."

Demonstrating its role as a responsible regional leader, India remains "open to a constructive interaction with Nepal on all issues in the bilateral relationship, including on resolving agreed outstanding boundary issues through dialogue and diplomacy."

The spirit of cooperation was recently visible in the Maldives, where EAM Jaishankar and FM Shishir Khanal explored "realising the full potential of the India-Nepal partnership by deeper collaboration in different sectors."

This optimism follows PM Modi's warm outreach to PM Shah, expressing a shared vision to elevate the "friendship between the two nations to greater heights for the benefit of citizens of both countries." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)