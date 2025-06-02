Madrid (Spain), June 2 (ANI): Indian parliamentarians attending diplomatic engagements in Madrid conveyed a unified and strong stance on India-Pakistan relations and the global fight against terrorism, urging international solidarity with India's position.

DMK MP Kanimozhi underlined the complexity involved in resolving conflicts with Pakistan, stating, "The Government of India has sent out delegations, and we've also reached out to friendly nations and nations which have some misconceptions that we can resolve issues just by speaking to them and calling Pakistan over for a coffee and saying we will resolve these conflicts. It's much more than what meets the eye for many people." Her remarks highlighted the challenges India faces in addressing Pakistan's role in regional tensions.

Supporting this perspective, AAP MP Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal emphasised Pakistan's pervasive involvement in terrorism worldwide. He said, "Be it the UK or even France, Pakistan has a hand in every terrorist incident in the world... Prime Minister Modi believes in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. We want peace, we want to grow and let others grow as well." This sentiment echoed the need for global cooperation to curb terrorism.

Recounting historical aggression, Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai pointed to Pakistan's violent past, reminding that "Pakistan was born in 1947... They attacked Kashmir, and then they attacked India in 1965. Nowhere in the world you will see that an Army butchered, killed and raped its own women and people - Pakistan did it in East Pakistan which is now Bangladesh." His statement reflected longstanding mistrust rooted in past conflicts.

BJP MP Capt Brijesh Chowta (Retd) further condemned Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism, warning the international community, "It is Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism which different nations need to understand. Today, we might be the victims of it; tomorrow, the world will be a victim of it. Many nations tell us that India should sit and talk. Who to talk to is the question. Do we talk to the elected government in Pakistan? If there is one? Do we talk to the army there? Do we talk to the Islamic clergy?..." His remarks questioned the feasibility of dialogue given Pakistan's internal complexities.

Responding to US President Trump's claim of credit for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta clarified, "Who can say what about him? Neither you nor we can. In a situation like this, the world leaders talk to each other. They convey their condolences, they talk, and convey their message... The Pakistani DGMO called our DGMO and requested a ceasefire, which we accepted in good faith as we want peace... There was no pressure from anyone from anywhere." His comments emphasised that the ceasefire was a bilateral decision aimed at peace.

On the firm Indian response to terrorism, Gurdaspur-born Senator from Barcelona, Robert Masih Nahar, praised Operation Sindoor, stating, "The government should have done this earlier. We tolerated them for long, we tried to make them understand, but there has to be a day when India had to teach them that it will not tolerate any terrorist attack. It was a good step by India. A terrorist country and those who are running it must get a message that they will get a befitting reply. All the countries are against terrorism. The delegations will talk to the government here, and I think they will get this assurance that Spain is with India." His remarks reflected international support for India's decisive stance against terrorism.

In line with this firm stance, the Modi government has undertaken a significant diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor by forming seven multi-party delegations. These delegations aim to inform global partners about Pakistan's continued involvement in terrorism and to reinforce India's message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

This diplomatic effort seeks to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 people were killed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, and on the broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor was a decisive military action targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen, underscoring India's resolve to counter terrorism with strong measures. (ANI)

