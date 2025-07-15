Kathmandu, Jul 15 (PTI) The foundation stone for the construction of a multipurpose building, which is being built with India's assistance, was laid on Tuesday in Nepal's Bhojpur district.

India has pledged to provide Nepalese Rs 31.88 million to construct the Arun Multipurpose Academy at Arun rural municipality in eastern Nepal.

Chairman of Arun rural municipality Shalikram Khatri and Councillor Avinash Kumar, Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, jointly laid the foundation stone.

The Indian government's grant assistance will be utilised for the construction of a three storey building, according to a press release by the Indian Embassy.

The multipurpose building would help augment the cultural and educational infrastructure in the district.

