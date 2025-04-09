New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): India on Wednesday sent a consignment of 1,000 MT of rice to Cameroon for food grain assistance.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said the effort is in the spirit of a committed partnership with the Global South.

Also Read | Russia Invites PM Narendra Modi To Attend Celebrations Marking 80th Anniversary of Victory Over Germany in World War II on May 9, Says Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "India: A committed partner to the Global South. India sends food-grain assistance for the people of Cameroon. A consignment of 1000MT Rice departed today from Nhava Sheva Port to Cameroon."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1909871162248536568

Also Read | Dominican Republic Roof Collapse: At Least 98 People Dead, 160 Injured After Roof of Iconic Nightclub Collapses in Santo Domingo, Rescue Operation Underway.

India and Cameroon enjoy warm and friendly relations dating back to the pre-independence era of Cameroon. As per MEA, the bilateral relations have received further impetus with the opening of India's resident mission in Yaounde in 2019.

Bilateral trade has been growing steadily, reaching USD 1.1 billion during FY 2022-23 from USD 523 million in 2018-19. As per the MEA, India extended two Lines of Credit (LoCs) worth USD 79.65 million to the Republic of Cameroon for Rice, Maize, and Cassava plantation projects.

India has also been supporting Cameroon in capacity building by providing training to Cameroon officials in various areas under ITEC and scholarships/ fellowships under ICCR.

The food security crisis in Cameroon is due to several factors, mainly the reduced availability and accessibility of stocks of staple products and livestock for milk and meat. According to the World Bank, nearly a quarter of a million Cameroonians are facing severe or elevated food insecurity.

Through the Emergency Project to Combat the Food Crisis in Cameroon (PULCCA) an emergency and home-grown school feeding program, as well as a support for prevention of acute malnutrition will target children, pregnant and lactating women and girls.

Through productive partnerships with public schools and health centers, local agricultural cooperatives will provide fresh food to be used in the preparation of school canteen meals and malnutrition prevention packages. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)