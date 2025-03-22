New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): India has once again fulfilled its commitment made at the FIPIC III Summit by dispatching a critical healthcare facility to Kiribati.

A 6-bedded container-based Dialysis Unit has been shipped from Mundra Port and is headed to Tarawa, Kiribati.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jasiwal stated, "Standing together with the Pacific Islands family - helping strengthen the healthcare system of Kiribati. Fulfilling India's commitment made at FIPIC III Summit: a consignment of 6-bedded container-based Dialysis Unit departed from Mundra Port for Tarawa, Kiribati."

The second assignment was sent in previous year in November, in which India dispatched Haemo-Dialysis machines to four Pacific Island nations- Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands and Nauru.

Fulfilling a pledge made at the third Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III) Summit, six Haemo-Dialysis machines accompanied by portable Reverse Osmosis (RO) units were departed to the nations.

Sharing a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs Jaiswal wrote, "Standing together with the Pacific Islands Family. Fulfilling India's commitment made at FIPIC III Summit, the 2nd consignment of "Haemo-Dialysis machines with portable RO Units."

"3 units to Republic of Marshall Islands, 1 unit to Independent State of Samoa, 1 unit to Solomon Islands, 1 unit to Republic of Nauru have departed from India. This assistance will help strengthen the healthcare system of the Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands and Nauru."

In October, India had dispatched the first consignment of Haemo-Dialysis machines to Papua New Guinea.

Notablty, the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) was launched during Hon'ble Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi's visit to Fiji in November 2014.

FIPIC includes 14 of the island countries - Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu, as per official statement.

Though these countries are relatively small in land area and distant from India, many have large exclusive economic zones (EEZs), and offer promising possibilities for fruitful cooperation. (ANI)

