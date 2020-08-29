New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): India and Singapore on Friday discussed a number of issues of bilateral defence engagements and committed to further enhance the security partnership between the two countries.

The discussions were held via video conference at the 14th India-Singapore Defence Policy Dialogue (DPD). It was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and Permanent Secretary (Defence), Singapore Chan Heng Kee.

According to an official statement by the Ministry of Defence, "Both sides held discussions on a number of issues of bilateral defence engagements between India and Singapore. Both sides committed to further enhance the security partnership between the two countries."

After the discussion the Implementing Arrangement on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) between India and Singapore was also signed. (ANI)

