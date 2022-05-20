Kingston [Saint Vincent and the Grenadines], May 20 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said that India has always stood with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) people even during the COVID pandemic, and sent the made in India vaccine last year.

Addressing the parliament of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), the President said, "India has always stood by its SVG's people during the COVID pandemic as well. In order to show solidarity with the SVG, we shipped the life-saving drugs at the start of the COVID pandemic. India had also sent made in India COVID vaccine last year. "

President Kovind, who is on a four-day visit to Saint Vincent and Grenadines, on Thursday (local time) arrived at Argyle International Airport in Kingstown.

During his speech, the President mentioned the various projects that involve the communities of SVG. He also noted that all the development projects are either completed or are at an advanced stage of completion.

Referring to the global challenges, he said, "This globalised world order also brought its own set of challenges like climate challenge, political conflicts threatening international peace and security, cross border terrorism and supply chain disruption."

The President also shared his opinion on global challenges and believes that multilateralism is one of the solutions. He further said, "Multilateralism is to be used as an instrument to promote strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth in all nations. However, for multilateralism to remain relevant and effective, institutions need to be reformed."

"To tackle the complex issues of today, the new world order we want to build must be an inclusive world order where every country can express its legitimate interests. This can be done by expanding and better designed representative system in a key global system," the President added.

Kovind said that it is important to counter the UN and examine the current world order. He also said that one should also ask whether the UN and its institution are adequately serving the global community in addressing these complex challenges.

The President also congratulated SVG for playing an important role in advocating for meaningful and time-bound progress in the inter-government negotiation process during its membership of the Security Council for the year 2020-2021. (ANI)

