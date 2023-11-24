Taipei [Taiwan], November 24 (ANI): The India Taipei Association on Friday joined the Indian and Taiwanese community in celebrating the Diwali festival at the Taipei Guest House in Taiwan.

The event saw participation from many distinguished guests from Taiwan, as well as, members of the Indian diaspora, Indian students, and representatives from Taiwan's cultural and academic fields.

Director General of India Taipei Association, Manharsinh Yadav expressed great pleasure in witnessing the gathering of Indian and Taiwanese friends to collectively celebrate the Indian festival of lights.

This symbolises the friendship and collaboration between the two sides, fostering closer ties and cultural exchanges, as per The India Taipei Association's handle on 'X'.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Diwali on November 12, The Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India said: "Happy Diwali! The Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India extends warm Diwali wishes to all, celebrating the spirit of togetherness and cultural diversity. May the Festival of Lights illuminate our hearts with joy, prosperity, and harmony!" as per the center's official handle on 'X'.

United Nations General Assembly President Dennis Francis recently said that Diwali transcends cultural boundaries and serves as a universal inspiration in collective pursuit.

He also thanked India's permanent representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, for getting the UN together for the commemoration of the 'festival of lights.'

"I thank Amb. @ruchirakamboj & @IndiaUNNewYork, India for bringing us together to commemorate Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights." the UNGA president said this in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"The spirit of Diwali transcends cultural boundaries and serves as a universal inspiration in our collective pursuit of a more inclusive, fairer and just world," he added.

Celebrating the festival of lights, Diwali, US President Joe Biden, along with his wife Jill Biden, lit a diya and said that it symbolises the message of seeking the light of wisdom, love, and unity over the darkness of hate and division.

On social media platform X, the United States President posted a video in which he can be seen lighting a lamp alongside Jill Biden.

In the video, he wrote, "Today, Jill and I lit the Diya to symbolise Diwali's message of seeking the light of wisdom, love, and unity over the darkness of hate and division."

"May we embrace the enduring spirit of this holiday and of our nation and reflect on the strength of our shared light," he added. (ANI)

