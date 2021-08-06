New York [US], August 6 (ANI): India welcomed the appointment of Brunei's second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof as special envoy to Myanmar by the ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and asserted that it will continue to support the restoration of the democratic process in Burma.

"India welcomes the appointment of Erywan Yusof, Second Minister of Foreign Affairs, Brunei Darussalam as Special Envoy of ASEAN Chair on Myanmar. As Myanmar's close neighbour, India will continue to support restoration of the democratic process in Myanmar: Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi," TS Tirumurti tweeted on Friday.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests, which were quashed with deadly violence in the country.

Earlier on Sunday, Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing declared himself prime minister of the country and said that he plans to be in charge for two years during an extended state of emergency before holding an election in 2023.

Meanwhile, over 945 people have been confirmed to be killed since the military takeover on February 1, according to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP). (ANI)

