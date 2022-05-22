Tokyo [Japan], May 22 (ANI): Ahead of the Quadrilateral Dialogue (Quad) summit on May 24 in Tokyo, the Indian ambassador to Japan Sanjay Kumar Verma expressed confidence that the deliberations will boost strong strategic ties between the two nations while also helping in attracting investments.

"Japan is very much excited about opportunities in India, especially PLI schemes, so they need to understand us better, we need to understand them better," he said, talking to ANI.

We have a round table where we will have around 35 business leaders and they are quite big as companies, and in addition, leaders will be separately meeting PM.

Expressing views on China, he said the prime objective of Quad meetings is to see a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo Pacific.

Furthermore, the Indian ambassador to Japan highlighted how the Russia-Ukraine war has affected energy and food security, saying that it is one of the major global issues at the moment.

On the trade front, he mentioned a trilateral agreement on the supply chain resilience initiative signed between India, Japan and Australia.

Talking about it in detail with ANI, he stated that many of these supply chains are concentrated in one particular geography and whenever that geography gets disrupted or those who control that geography wish to disrupt the entire supply chain gets disrupted. Unless we have a trusted supply chain it will be difficult for workers to have a predictable lifestyle, he said.

The ambassador called Quad a group of like-minded countries that have values common to them whether it is international law, democracy, and market economy.

Ahead of his scheduled visit to Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that during the Quad summit, leaders will once again have the opportunity to discuss various initiatives and issues of mutual interest.

Earlier in March 2022, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited India to take part in the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit. (ANI)

