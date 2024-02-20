Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Kathmandu, Feb 20 (PTI) A 35-year-old Indian national was arrested from Nepal's international airport here for possessing almost a kilogramme of concealed semi-liquid gold-like material, the police said on Tuesday.

Police arrested Sharif Ahmed Abdul Gafur on Monday with 855 grams of gold from the Tribhuvan International Airport here.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Has Found Love? Report Says Russia President Is Romantically Linked to ‘Barbie-Lookalike’ Ekaterina Mizulina.

Gafur landed from Dubai through a Flydubai flight with the gold concealed in three plastic bags, the Nepal Police said in a statement.

He was arrested after the police recovered the yellow metal from him during a security check at the arrival gate.

Also Read | Russia: FSB Arrests 33-Year-Old Woman Holding Dual Citizenship in Yekaterinburg on 'Treason' Charges for Allegedly Fundraising for Ukraine (Watch Video).

The police have initiated further investigation by taking the Indian national into custody.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)