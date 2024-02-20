Moscow, February 20: Russia President Vladimir Putin, who is known for keeping his personal life under wraps, has reportedly found love in a woman who is 32 years his junior.. The 71-year-old leader, who divorced his wife Lyudmila in 2014, is reportedly involved with a "Barbie-lookalike" who is 32 years younger than him.

According to a report published in the New York Post, Vladimir Putin is romantically linked to Ekaterina “Katya” Mizulina, a 39-year-old art historian who heads the pro-Kremlin Safe Internet League, an organisation that aims to censor online content that is critical of Russia and its president, especially on the issue of the war in Ukraine. Mizulina is the daughter of Elena Mizulina, a 69-year-old senator who is a staunch supporter of Putin and an outspoken opponent of Ukraine. Vladimir Putin Gifts Russian-Made Car to North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.

The report said that Mizulina had caught Vladimir Putin’s eye with her “Barbie-lookalike” appearance and her loyalty to his regime. “Katya Mizulina is completely to Putin’s taste. This Barbie type has always suited him very well,” said Olga Romanova, a Russian human rights activist, to Ukraine’s Channel 24.

Who is Ekaterina Mizulina?

Mizulina, who graduated from the University of London in 2004 with degrees in art history and Indonesian language, worked as a translator for official Russian delegations visiting China before joining the Safe Internet League in 2017. She is known for her hardline views on Ukraine, which she considers to be a Nazi-infested territory that needs to be cleansed by Russia. “First, we will clean Ukraine from the Nazis… and then we will get to Google and Wikipedia,” she said in a speech in 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin Plans To Double His Troops Along NATO Border.

Vladimir Putin's Secret Love Life

Earlier, the Independent reported that Vladimir Putin is secretly spending millions on Alina Kabaeva, who lives in a luxurious villa on his estate on Lake Valdai, about 250 miles (402 kilometres) north-west of Moscow. The pair are also said to have three children together, two sons and a daughter, who are kept away from the public eye.

Alina Kabaeva is a 38-year-old former Olympic gymnast who won two gold medals for Russia in 2004 and 2008. Kabaeva, who is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful and talented rhythmic gymnasts of all time, is believed to have been dating Putin since 2008 when she retired from sports and became a member of parliament for the ruling United Russia party.

