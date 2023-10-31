New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard Chief Director General Rakesh Pal participated in the 3rd Coast Guard Global Summit in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday to maintain the International Maritime Order and Cooperation.

During the inaugural summit, the ICG Chief Director also interacted with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Also Read | Hamas Releases Video of Three Women Hostages, Concerned Families Urge Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu to ‘Act Now to End This Terrible Disaster’.

Sharing on his social media X, the Indian Coast Guard stated, "DG Rakesh Pal, PTM, TM, Director General @IndiaCoastGuard participated in the 3rd Coast Guard Global Summit #CGGS at #Tokyo, #Japan. During the inaugural summit, the Director General interacted with the Hon'ble Prime Minister of Japan Mr Fumio Kishida."

https://x.com/IndiaCoastGuard/status/1719206997370061000?s=20

Also Read | Shani Louk, 23-Year-Old German-Israeli Woman, Taken Hostage by Hamas in Gaza After October 7 Attack, Confirmed Dead.

Moreover, the aim of the summit is to enhance the collaboration and cooperation among Coast Guards worldwide in coping with issues of maritime law, safety & security of life at sea, marine environment protection, illicit drug trafficking, weapons, & maritime crimes occurring across borders.

https://twitter.com/IndiaCoastGuard/status/1719207002440888381

In recent years, the necessity of addressing the maritime challenges on a global basis has arisen. Within this context, Japan Coast Guard proposed the idea of "Interregional Cooperation" in order to create a basis of cooperation and synergy between all the Coast Guard Agencies and fora across the world.

Earlier this year, the 7th edition of Japan India Maritime Exercise 2023 (JIMEX 23) hosted by the Indian Navy concluded in the Bay of Bengal on July 11.

According to the Ministry of Defence, JIMEX 23 witnessed complex exercises, undertaken jointly by the two navies. Both sides engaged in advanced-level exercises in all three domains of maritime warfare - surface, subsurface and air.

Besides ships and their integral helicopters, the exercise also witnessed the participation of fighter aircraft, maritime patrol aircraft and a submarine.

In the recent past, the India-Japan relationship has transformed into a partnership of great substance and purpose, according to The Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and reaffirmed their commitment to boost India-Japan cooperation in connectivity and commerce. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)