World News | Indian Companies Aligned with US in Reducing Chinese Dominance of Energy Supply Chain Says US Diplomat

Washington, Feb 5 (PTI) Indian companies are fully aligned with the US in reducing Chinese dominance of the energy supply chain, including the electric vehicle segment, a top American diplomat said on Monday and lauded the fantastic new opportunities that are emerging around Small and Modular Reactor technology.
The Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey R Pyatt also said he is thrilled by the prospects of Indian electric three-wheelers being used in the United States for last-mile delivery in cities such as New York and Los Angeles.
Pyatt, who has just returned from India with stops in New Delhi and Hyderabad, had intensive interaction with top Indian officials and key private sector players on key issues like energy transition, reliable supply chains, energy security, and advancing commercial cooperation with private sector partners in India's rapidly growing clean energy sector.
The top US diplomat also said that there is a shared interest between the two countries to figure out how they can move forward both on the large traditional reactors, which were foreseen as part of the US-India nuclear deal, and also the new opportunities that are emerging around Small and Modular Reactor (SMR) technology.
In a virtual interaction with reporters from India, the Middle East and the US, the top American energy diplomat said he was enormously encouraged by his conversations with Greenco, one of India's largest renewable energy companies, which is looking at significant new investments in storage and green hydrogen, including in the United States.
“It illustrates how Indian companies are fully aligned with the United States in terms of our shared interest in reducing our exposure to Chinese domination of clean technology supply chains,” he said.
Responding to a question on India US Civil Nuclear Deal, Pyatt said