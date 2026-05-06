World News | Indian Cross-party Delegation Visits Taiwan to Boost Trade, Tech and Cultural Relations

Taipei [Taiwan], May 6 (ANI): A cross-party delegation of Indian political leaders is visiting Taiwan from May 4 to 9, at the invitation of the Taiwanese government, to deepen engagement across political, economic, and cultural sectors.

According to a statement by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the delegation includes "new generation political leaders from major Indian political parties such as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the National People's Party (NPP), the Indian National Congress (INC), and the Shiv Sena UBT."

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The ministry said it "expressed its sincere welcome to the delegation."

During the visit, the delegation is scheduled to meet government agencies and take part in a series of engagements.

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The Taiwanese side said the visit is expected to provide insights into Taiwan's developments in democracy, human rights, trade, technology, education and culture and "deepen the friendship" between India and Taiwan.

Taiwan described India as "an important like-minded and friendly country in the Indo-Pacific region," adding that under its "comprehensive diplomacy" approach, it will continue to expand exchanges and strengthen bilateral relations and , and jointly contribute to the peace, stability, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific

India and Taiwan do not have formal diplomatic relations but maintain engagement through representative offices. In 1995, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center was established in New Delhi, while India set up the India-Taipei Association in Taipei. Over the years, this framework has supported growing cooperation in trade, education and technology.

Economic relations have expanded steadily. In 2025, bilateral trade reached about USD 12.5 billion, a significant increase from the previous year. Taiwan's exports to India accounted for over USD 9 billion, while imports from India crossed USD 3 billion.

India is now among Taiwan's key trading partners, particularly in sectors such as electronics, information and communication technology, and manufacturing.

Taiwan has also increased its economic presence in India, with more than 300 Taiwanese companies investing across sectors including electronics, petrochemicals, automotive components and construction. Initiatives such as the Taiwan-India CEO Roundtable and Industrial Collaboration Summit aim to boost private sector engagement.

Education and technology cooperation have also seen momentum. Taiwanese institutions have signed multiple agreements with Indian universities, including collaborations in semiconductor training. Around 3,000 Indian students are currently studying in Taiwan, supported by scholarships and academic exchange programmes.

Cultural exchanges have grown alongside economic relations, with Taiwanese art groups, film festivals and academic delegations regularly engaging with Indian audiences. Mandarin teaching centres have also been set up in Indian universities to promote language and cultural understanding.

Taiwan's outreach to India is part of its broader "New Southbound Policy," which seeks to strengthen ties with countries in South and Southeast Asia.

For Taiwan, India's large market and growing economy make it a key partner in diversifying global trade and investment links. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)