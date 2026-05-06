NASA Scientists' Near-Death Experience: Dr Ingrid Honkala Shares What Lies Beyond

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Dr Ingrid Honkala, a marine biologist and former NASA oceanographer, is challenging traditional views on consciousness by sharing the details of her three near-death experiences (NDEs). Honkala, 55, who has worked for both the US Navy and NASA, argues that her journeys beyond the physical world suggest that consciousness is not merely a byproduct of the brain, but a fundamental layer of reality. "It felt like entering a deeper layer of reality that exists beyond our physical senses," Honkala stated, describing the "expanded state of awareness" she encountered.

A Childhood Brush With Death

Honkala’s first experience occurred at the age of two when she fell into an icy water tank at her home in Bogotá. While her body lay submerged, she recalls a transition from panic to a profound sense of peace. "The panic disappeared and was replaced by an overwhelming sense of peace and stillness," she noted in her memoir, A Brightly Guided Life. NASA Name in Landsat Website: How To Spell Your Name Using Satellite Images of Earth at science.nasa.gov/specials/your-name-in-landsat/.

During this event, Honkala claims she experienced an out-of-body perspective that allowed her to see her mother walking to a new job. She insists that a form of non-verbal communication allowed her to alert her mother, who rushed home just in time to resuscitate her.

Scientific Pursuit and Spiritual Awakening

Despite her spiritual experiences, Honkala dedicated her life to rigorous scientific inquiry, earning a PhD in Marine Science. She spent years focusing on her professional career at NASA and in underwater exploration, rarely speaking publicly about her NDEs. However, she eventually came to see her dual background as complementary rather than conflicting.

"I wanted to understand the nature of reality through observation and research," Honkala said. "Over time, I came to see that science and spirituality may not necessarily be in conflict - they may simply be exploring the same mystery from different perspectives".

The Continuum of Consciousness

Honkala faced death twice more: once following a motorcycle accident at age 25, and again at 52 during a surgical complication. In each instance, she reported the same serene, interconnected state of awareness. These recurring events transformed her outlook on human existence, leading her to believe that death is a transition rather than an end. While sceptics and researchers often attribute such visions to "psychospiritual coping mechanisms" or hallucinations triggered by a lack of oxygen to the brain, Honkala maintains her experiences were a glimpse into a fundamental truth. "Instead of seeing ourselves as isolated individuals struggling to survive, I began to understand that we may be expressions of consciousness experiencing life through a physical form," she explained. Cole Tomas Allen: ‘Teacher of the Month’ Photo and NASA Link of the Suspect Surface After White House Dinner Shooting.

Current Work and Legacy

Now an international speaker and author, Honkala continues to bridge the gap between her scientific training and her metaphysical insights. Her latest work, Dying to See the Light, serves as a guide for others to find inner peace without having to undergo a near-death crisis. She currently resides in the United States, where she continues to write and speak on the integration of inner wisdom and external research.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).