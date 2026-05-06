Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 6, 2026

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Gold prices in Dubai recorded a modest uptick on Wednesday, May 6, following a period of volatility in the international bullion markets. Retail rates for 24-carat gold opened at AED 552.25 per gram, reflecting a gain of approximately AED 10 compared to the previous day’s closing. This recovery comes as investors weigh recent economic data and shifting currency strengths, maintaining Dubai’s position as a competitive hub for precious metal trade.

Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, May 6, in AED, USD and INR. Gold Rate Today, May 6, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Rates As of May 6, 2026

Purity Weight Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 552.25 150.37 14,291 10 Grams 5,522.50 1,503.70 1,42,908 1 Tola 6,441.34 1,753.88 1,66,686 22K 1 Gram 511.25 139.20 13,230 10 Grams 5,112.50 1,392.00 1,32,298 1 Tola 5,963.10 1,623.65 1,54,329 21K 1 Gram 493.50 134.38 12,772 10 Grams 4,935.00 1,343.80 1,27,720 1 Tola 5,756.04 1,567.24 1,48,963 18K 1 Gram 418.30 113.90 10,825 10 Grams 4,183.00 1,139.00 1,08,245 1 Tola 4,878.96 1,328.45 1,26,270

Note: Retail prices in jewellery stores may vary slightly due to additional "making charges" applied to finished pieces. Always check with local dealers for the final transaction price.

Retail Price Breakdown of Gold in Dubai

The local retail market saw upward adjustments across all major purities. While 24K gold led the gains, 22K gold - the most popular choice for jewellery buyers in the region - rose to AED 511.25 per gram. Lower karats, including 21K and 18K, followed a similar trend, trading at AED 493.50 and AED 418.30, respectively. Market analysts attribute the local price action to a combination of steady physical demand during the current shopping season and slight fluctuations in the US Dollar-Dirham peg dynamics. Despite the daily increase, the metal remains lower than its peaks seen in late April. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 5, 2026.

Global Market Influence

The price of gold in Dubai is intrinsically linked to global spot prices, which have faced pressure from high-interest-rate environments and a resilient dollar. However, the "City of Gold" continues to attract international buyers due to the absence of value-added tax (VAT) on gold bars and a competitive tax-refund scheme for tourists purchasing jewellery. Short-term forecasts suggest that prices may remain within a narrow range as traders await further cues from central bank announcements later this month.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).