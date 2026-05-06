Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 6, 2026
Today, May 6, 2026, Dubai gold prices (gold rates) saw a notable rebound, with 24K gold rising to AED 552.25 per gram. The AED 10 jump reflects a global surge in bullion demand. Despite the hike, Dubai rates remain approximately 9.7 per cent cheaper than in India, sustaining high retail interest from tourists and expatriate investors alike.
Gold prices in Dubai recorded a modest uptick on Wednesday, May 6, following a period of volatility in the international bullion markets. Retail rates for 24-carat gold opened at AED 552.25 per gram, reflecting a gain of approximately AED 10 compared to the previous day’s closing. This recovery comes as investors weigh recent economic data and shifting currency strengths, maintaining Dubai’s position as a competitive hub for precious metal trade.
Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, May 6, in AED, USD and INR. Gold Rate Today, May 6, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
Dubai Gold Rates As of May 6, 2026
|Purity
|Weight
|Price (AED)
|Price (USD)
|Price (INR)
|24K
|1 Gram
|552.25
|150.37
|14,291
|10 Grams
|5,522.50
|1,503.70
|1,42,908
|1 Tola
|6,441.34
|1,753.88
|1,66,686
|22K
|1 Gram
|511.25
|139.20
|13,230
|10 Grams
|5,112.50
|1,392.00
|1,32,298
|1 Tola
|5,963.10
|1,623.65
|1,54,329
|21K
|1 Gram
|493.50
|134.38
|12,772
|10 Grams
|4,935.00
|1,343.80
|1,27,720
|1 Tola
|5,756.04
|1,567.24
|1,48,963
|18K
|1 Gram
|418.30
|113.90
|10,825
|10 Grams
|4,183.00
|1,139.00
|1,08,245
|1 Tola
|4,878.96
|1,328.45
|1,26,270
Note: Retail prices in jewellery stores may vary slightly due to additional "making charges" applied to finished pieces. Always check with local dealers for the final transaction price.
Retail Price Breakdown of Gold in Dubai
The local retail market saw upward adjustments across all major purities. While 24K gold led the gains, 22K gold - the most popular choice for jewellery buyers in the region - rose to AED 511.25 per gram. Lower karats, including 21K and 18K, followed a similar trend, trading at AED 493.50 and AED 418.30, respectively. Market analysts attribute the local price action to a combination of steady physical demand during the current shopping season and slight fluctuations in the US Dollar-Dirham peg dynamics. Despite the daily increase, the metal remains lower than its peaks seen in late April. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 5, 2026.
Global Market Influence
The price of gold in Dubai is intrinsically linked to global spot prices, which have faced pressure from high-interest-rate environments and a resilient dollar. However, the "City of Gold" continues to attract international buyers due to the absence of value-added tax (VAT) on gold bars and a competitive tax-refund scheme for tourists purchasing jewellery. Short-term forecasts suggest that prices may remain within a narrow range as traders await further cues from central bank announcements later this month.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).