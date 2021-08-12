Moscow [Russia], August 12 (ANI): India's delegation will take part in the Eastern Economic Forum in 2021, the Russian Embassy in India said in a statement.

"On August 6, Adviser to the Russian President and Executive Secretary of the Eastern Economic Forum Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov held a meeting in Moscow with Ambassador of India to the Russia DB Venkatesh Varma during which they discussed possible formats for India's participation in the EEF 2021 and SPIEF 2022, the members of the Indian delegation, business program events, and agreements that the countries may sign," the embassy said.

Russian President's adviser Kobyakov said that Moscow considers it very important to expand cooperation in the Eurasian Economic Community space and also continue the dialogue on the North-South international transport corridor project.

He also pointed out that the 6th Eastern Economic Forum will be the second major international event held after SPIEF in 2021 and that it will be held in a hybrid format.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of India to Russia, DB Venkatesh Varma said the Indian delegation is ready to contribute to the business program of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We are interested in organizing a Russia-India-Japan trilateral meeting as well as meetings at the level of the federal ministers of Russia and India. We also look forward to expanding Russian-Indian business contacts at the regional level," ambassador Varma said.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed the members of the Indian delegation in the EEF 2021. The EEF will be held on September 2-4, this year in Vladivostok. (ANI)

