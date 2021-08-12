Washington, August 12: The global coronavirus caseload has topped 202.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.32 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.52 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, the death toll stood and vaccination tally stood at 204,626,055, 4,323,778, and 4,527,816,903, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 36,185,761 and 618,454, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 32,036,511 cases. Malnutrition May Increase Risk of COVID-19 Severity: Study.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,245,085), France (6,440,082), Russia (6,425,918), the UK (6,176,023), Turkey (5,996,194), Argentina (5,052,884), Colombia (4,852,323), Spain (4,660,473), Italy (4,413,162), Iran (4,281,217), Germany (3,808,838), Indonesia (3,749,446) and Mexico (3,020,596), the CSSE figures showed. In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 565,748 fatalities. ‘Delta Plus COVID-19 Variant’s Transmission Seems Low, Needs More Research’, Says ICMR Member NK Arora.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (429,179), Mexico (246,203), Peru (197,102), Russia (164,413), the UK (130,921), Italy (128,304), Colombia (122,953), France (112,620), Indonesia (112,198) and Argentina (108,388).

