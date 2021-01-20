Paris [France], January 20 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to France, Jawed Ashraf on Wednesday called on French President's Diplomatic Advisor Emmanuel Bonne and discussed issues related to multilateralism, post-COVID economic recovery and vaccine development.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Embassy in France said that both sides were committed to rapidly implementing outcomes of the recently-concluded Strategic Dialogue.

"Amb @JawedAshraf5 met Diplomatic Adviser to French President Mr Emmanuel Bonne. Committed to rapidly implementing outcomes of recently concluded Strategic Dialogue. Also exchanged perspectives on reformed multilateralism,post-Covid eco. recovery&cooperation in vaccine development," tweeted India in France.

Earlier this month, India and France held their annual Strategic Dialogue with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, leading the Indian delegation and Bonne leading the French delegation.

Bonne had later called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed wide-ranging bilateral and global issues including counter-terrorism. (ANI)

