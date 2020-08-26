Washington, Aug 26 (PTI) India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu held a virtual meeting with Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday on the multi-faceted India-Massachusetts relationship.

Their discussion covered areas of economic significance for both countries, including finance, higher education, healthcare, technology and innovation, the Indian Embassy here said in a statement.

During the virtual meeting, Sandhu shared the recent policy developments in the education and technology landscape in India with Baker. He highlighted the potential of mutually rewarding India-US collaborations in the post-COVID-19 phase.

India and Massachusetts share a strong trade and investment partnership with historical roots dating back to the 18th century. Total merchandise trade between India and Massachusetts has grown to USD 729 million in 2019.

Also, in recent years, about USD 873 million worth of Indian investments have created over 1,350 jobs in Massachusetts.

Prominent Indian companies present in Massachusetts are Datamatics, HCL, Infosys, TCS, Sun Pharma, among others. Similarly, a number of Massachusetts origin companies in energy, financial services, defense and technology sectors are present in India. Some notable names are General Electric, Raytheon Technologies, Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, among others.

During their discussion, Sandhu and Baker underscored the importance of the vibrant Indian diaspora in the India-Massachusetts relationship. Sandhu shared that a large number of Indian professionals, academicians and students have made Massachusetts their home. He said that they form a key part of Massachusetts's STEM workforce and contribute to the state's innovation economy.

Sandhu and Baker agreed to further build upon the synergies in the India-Massachusetts relationship for mutual growth and prosperity, the Indian Embassy said in the statement.

