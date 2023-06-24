Singapore, Jun 24 (PTI) An Indian national allegedly died when a concrete wall of a building collapsed on him at a worksite in Singapore's Central Business District.

The incident took place on June 15 when he was walking along a path outside the site where he was working, the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council said on Friday.

Also Read | Seema Sadanandan: Who Was the Indian-Origin Woman With President Joe Biden's Daughter Ashley Biden at State Dinner in White House?.

The body of the construction worker, Vinoth Kumar, was recovered from the rubble after a nearly four-hour-long effort, it said.

The 20-year-old from Tamil Nadu, working on the site, was reported missing at about 2 pm on the day of the collapse at the site where the Fuji Xerox Towers building was being demolished in the Tanjong Pagar area.

Also Read | PM Modi at US State Department Video: Vice President Kamala Harris Hosts Luncheon for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington.

He was found pinned under a collapsed reinforced concrete structure at about 6 pm. He had no pulse and was not breathing.

"On June 15, 2023, a wall segment at the second storey of a building under demolition collapsed," the WSH Council said.

"A worker who was walking along the pedestrian walkway beside the worksite hoarding was pinned by the collapsed structure. He was extricated from the rubble and pronounced dead at the scene," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)