Washington, June 23: US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday hosted a luncheon for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the State Department. Prime Minister Modi is currently in Washington on a state visit at the invitation of President Joe Biden. The two leaders held a historic summit on Thursday. Biden also held a state dinner for the Indian leader on Thursday.

Modi also became the first Indian leader to address the joint session of the US Congress twice on Thursday. He first addressed a joint meeting of the US Congress in 2016. "The US-India partnership is stronger than ever. Together, our nations will shape the future as we work to create a more prosperous, secure, and healthy world," Harris' office tweeted on Thursday. India, US Friendship Will Make World a Better Place, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Kamala Harris Hosts PM Narendra Modi at US State Department:

#WATCH | US Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the luncheon hosted by the US State Department in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/bs9jVQmK2M — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

"The partnership between the United States and India is one of the most important of the 21st century, and this visit will take our partnership to the next level — from space to defence, to emerging technology and supply chains," it said. Prime Minister Modi, in his response, thanked Vice President Harris for her remarks. "Our partnership indeed holds immense potential for this century. I am equally enthusiastic about elevating our cooperation in futuristic sectors," he tweeted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden Hold Bilateral Talks in Oval Office in White House (See Pics and Video).

Harris was among prominent personalities, including billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani and tech honchos like Google CEO Sunder Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook, who attended the state dinner hosted in honour of Prime Minister Modi at the White House on Thursday. During his address to the US Congress, Modi said, “There are millions here who have roots in India. Some of them sit proudly in this chamber. There is one behind me, who has made history.”

He was referring to Harris, the first woman vice president and the highest-ranking female official in US history, as well as the first African-American and first Asian-American vice president.

