London, Jun 14 (PTI) A 27-year-old Indian woman has been stabbed to death in north London and Scotland Yard on Wednesday said that two men in their 20s have been arrested in connection with the murder.

The victim has been identified as Tejaswini Kontham from Hyderabad in India, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

"An investigation was launched after police were called at 09:59hrs on Tuesday, 13 June to reports of a stabbing at a residential property in Neeld Crescent, Wembley. Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found Tejaswini and another woman, aged 28, suffering from knife injuries," the statement said.

"Despite the efforts of emergency services, Tejaswini sadly died at the scene," it said, adding that her family has been informed.

The results of a post-mortem examination scheduled at Northwick Park Mortuary in London are expected to confirm the cause of death, which occurred at a flat in the Wembley area of London on Tuesday.

"We came to know about the incident today morning. We don't know when it happened. We got the information that she is serious and in hospital," Tejaswini's father told a news channel in India on Wednesday.

She had gone to London three years ago and had completed her MS course there, he said.

She came to Hyderabad in August last year and returned to London the next month. She was supposed to fly down here in May this year, he said.

"We were planning to conduct her marriage. She said she will return after the alliance is finalised. She had resigned from her temporary job and said she will come back after working for another month," he said.

The victim's uncle requested the government to make necessary arrangements to bring her body from the UK to Hyderabad.

The Metropolitan Police had earlier released an image of Brazilian national Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais to seek the public's help in tracing the suspect behind the attack on Tuesday morning.

The 23-year-old has now been arrested from Harrow, near the crime scene of Neeld Crescent in Wembley.

A second woman, aged 28 and unnamed, was taken to hospital with stab injuries that were later assessed as not life-threatening.

Two other people, a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. While the man remains in custody, the woman has been released without further action, the police said.

Police officers were called to Neeld Crescent in Wembley, north London, at 9.59 am local time on Tuesday to reports of a double stabbing.

Two female victims were treated at the scene by the emergency services and while one died on the spot, the other remains in a north London hospital.

"This has been a fast-moving investigation and I would like to thank the public for sharing our appeal for information about this man. He is now in custody,” said Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command.

"I recognise the significant concern this incident has caused in the community and I would like to reassure the public that a dedicated team of detectives are working to establish what happened. Local officers will remain in the area over the coming days to respond to any concerns," she said.

