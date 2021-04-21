Kathmandu [Nepal], April 21 (ANI): Indian nationals travelling to Nepal by air route on an Indian passport (with clear immigration stamp) do not require No Objection Certificate ( NOC) with effect from April 22 up to June 19 to travel to third countries.

"Indian Nationals who travel from India to Nepal by air route on Indian passport (with clear immigration stamp) do not require No Objection Certificate ( NOC) with effect from April 22, 2021, upto June 19, 2021 to travel to third countries," the embassy said.

However, the embassy said, the requirement of NOC for those who enter Nepal from India by land route or by air route but using ID other than a passport to travel to third countries will require NOC from the Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

"Immigration authorities at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Kathmandu are informed about this change, who will facilitate the travel of Indian nationals to third countries as mentioned above," it added.

Meanwhile, according to The Himalayan Times, Over 2000 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the last 24 hours with which the country's Covid-19 tally is nearing 300,000.

As many as 2,351 cases were logged taking the tally to 289,918, on Wednesday. The three districts of Kathmandu valley reported as many as 1,059 new cases of coronavirus infection. This accounts for about 50% of the total new cases observed today. (ANI)

