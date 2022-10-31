Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 31 (ANI): India's energy trade with the US has grown 1300 per cent in the last four years, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNPG) Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.

Puri, who is in Abu Dhabi to attend Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), met Amos Hochstein, the Presidential Coordinator of the US.

"Met my friend @amoshochstein the Presidential Coordinator of US on the sidelines of #ADIPEC2022 in Abu Dhabi today. Our energy trade with the US has grown 1300% in the last 4 years," the minister said in a tweet.

During the visit, the Minister will deliver his special remarks at the inaugural ceremony of ADIPEC-2022 along with a few select other Ministers Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud (Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia) and Tarek El Molla (Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Egypt).

Meanwhile, Puri also had a productive meeting with the new OPEC Secretary General HE Haitham al-Ghais in Abu Dhabi.

"India consumes 14 per cent of OPEC hydrocarbon production totalling USD 48 bn last year. Invited him to visit India for #IndiaEnergyWeek & OPEC India dialogue in February 2023," he said in a tweet.

On the sidelines of the ADIPEC Conference, the minister also held a bilateral meeting with Vickram Bharrat, Minister for Natural Resources, Guyana in Abu Dhabi.

Taking to Twitter, Puri said that 40 per cent of the population of Guyana is of Indian origin and the Indian companies will assist the Guyanese in training the engineers for upstream and downstream sectors so that they can maximise production from their landmark discoveries.

"The Minister is scheduled to have bilateral discussions with his counterparts from UAE, Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Dr Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, Minister of Industry & Advanced Technology, MD & Group CEO, ADNOC, to strengthen energy cooperation within the overall framework of India-UAE Strategic Partnership," the communique mentions regarding Puri's visit in Abu Dhabi.

Puri will also have meetings with his counterparts from various countries and the heads of international energy organizations and CEOs of global oil and gas companies attending the ADIPEC- 2022.

During the event, the Minister will also inaugurate the India Pavilion, set up jointly by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Hosted by ADNOC, ADIPEC is one the world's leading events of the energy industry and aims to provide insights on the latest trends affecting an evolving global energy system including the global economy, energy supply and security challenges, as well as the next generation of energy solutions. (ANI)

