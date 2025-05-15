Kathmandu, May 15 (PTI) Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav arrived in Nepal on Thursday to participate in the 'Sagarmatha Samvad' or 'Mountain Dialogue'.

The dialogue will kick off here on Friday to draw global attention to the severe impact of climate change on mountain countries.

"Landed in Kathmandu, Nepal today to attend the Sagarmatha Sambaad, organized by the Government of Nepal", Yadav said in a social media post.

"Over the course of my two-day visit will put forth India's vision on protecting the Himalayas from climate change and preserving the future of the eco-system and communities dependent on it," he said.

'Sagarmatha Samvad', or the Mountain Dialogue, with a central theme 'Climate Change, Mountains and the Future of Humanity' will take place here from May 16 to 18 and is expected to attract around 300 participants, with 50 per cent foreign delegates.

Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world, is known as Sagarmatha in Nepalese.

