By Ayushi Agarwal

Colombo, [Sri Lanka], January 2 (ANI): Sri Lanka's Leader of the Opposition and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa has said that India's "Neighbourhood First" policy has delivered tangible results for Sri Lanka, particularly during periods of economic crisis and natural disasters.

Speaking to ANI from Colombo, Premadasa said India-Sri Lanka relations should not be viewed purely through the prism of diplomacy, but as a partnership shaped by shared geography, history, culture and economic destiny. "Our destinies are inextricably linked," he said, stressing that cooperation between the two neighbours is essential for achieving mutual national interests.

Premadasa highlighted India's role in supporting Sri Lanka's recovery during its the economic collapse, noting that New Delhi extended more than USD 4 billion in assistance through grants, soft loans and financial support. He said India's help went beyond statements and declarations, translating into real action when Sri Lanka faced bankruptcy and humanitarian challenges.

Referring to India's response following Cyclone Ditwah, Premadasa praised New Delhi's swift intervention as the first responder, including financial assistance, disaster relief resources and the deployment of emergency personnel. He said the Modi administration had "walked the talk" by providing immediate and meaningful support during Sri Lanka's time of need.

"The Neighbourhood First policy has been very beneficial to Sri Lanka," Premadasa said, adding that India had accurately identified and responded to the basic human and developmental needs of the Sri Lankan people. He expressed gratitude to both the Indian government and the people of India for their timely and generous assistance.

Notably, in December 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced that India has proposed a comprehensive USD 450 million assistance package to support Sri Lanka's reconstruction efforts following Cyclone Ditwah. The announcement follows the successful completion of the immediate humanitarian phase under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India's rapid response to the crisis.Speaking in Colombo as a special envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaishankar emphasised India's commitment to its neighbour during a uniquely challenging period, saying "the letter from PM Modi that I handed over builds on our first responder role and commits a reconstruction package of USD 450 million to Sri Lanka."

Further reflecting on bilateral relations in 2025 and prospects for 2026, Premadasa said the relationship has endured multiple challenges and continues to remain resilient. He stressed that closer cooperation would help both countries meet their national objectives.

Highlighting key areas of collaboration, Premadasa underlined India's pivotal role in supporting Sri Lanka's digital transformation, noting the island nation's ambition to build a USD 30 billion digital economy by 2030. He pointed to opportunities for cooperation in IT, business process outsourcing, and management services, adding that India's expertise would be vital.

Energy cooperation, he said, is another priority area, particularly in reducing energy costs to attract foreign investment. Premadasa also called for enhanced collaboration in tourism and foreign direct investment, encouraging Indian entrepreneurs and businesses to invest in export-oriented ventures that generate employment and boost Sri Lanka's productive capacity.

Notably, India is Sri Lanka's closest neighbor and the relationship between two countriesis more than 2,500 years old, sharing a strong civilizational and historical connect. Sri Lanka has a central place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision. (ANI)

