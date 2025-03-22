Washington DC [US], March 22 (ANI): Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar expressed disappointment over India being ranked 118th in the 2025 World Happiness Index, saying the country deserves a much higher position due to its strong social bonds, cooperation, and human values.

Ravishankar criticised the ranking, pointing out that India was placed behind conflict-ridden regions. "India has ranked 118, much behind the conflicting zones, and whatever the logic that there is more bonding in conflict areas, bonding alone is not enough. But happiness index, I feel India is far, far better," he said.

Also Read | 'F47 Will Be Most Lethal Aircraft Ever Built': Donald Trump Unveils F-47, America's Sixth-Generation Fighter Jets (See Pics and Video).

Highlighting India's strong sense of community, he said, "I have travelled all over the world, and I see that in India, human values are much higher; compassion, the way you want to reach the guests, and the way people share their resources are all incredible. If something happened to your family, the entire village would come to help them out. This sort of social bonding is very high. Of course, there are issues in the country, but when you see them, there's a lot of improvement in the last decade. Poverty is not linked to happiness or unhappiness."

Notably, Pakistan ranked 109th, ahead of India, despite ongoing human rights issues in Balochistan. On Friday, Niaz Baloch, Coordinator of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) Foreign Department, raised concerns at the 58th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva. He accused Pakistan of suppressing political dissent and committing severe human rights violations in Balochistan.

Also Read | 'Bangladesh Elections Will Be in December': Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam Urges All Parties To Prepare for Polls.

The World Happiness Report is published by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford, in partnership with Gallup, the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, and an independent editorial board. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)