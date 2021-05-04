Jakarta [Indonesia], May 4 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,369 within one day to 1,686,373, with the death toll adding by 188 to 46,137, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 5,658 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,541,149.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 912 new cases, Riau 483,

Jakarta 416, Central Java 375 and East Java 290.

No new positive cases were found in two provinces during the past day, namely West Sulawesi and Maluku. (ANI/Xinhua)

