Jakarta [Indonesia], April 24 (ANI): Indonesian search teams believe they have identified an area where a missing naval submarine with 53 people on board could be located, as authorities warn oxygen on the vessel will run out within hours, reported CNN.

The area of interest is about 40 kilometers (approximately 25 miles) north of Bali, where oil had been spotted on the surface of the water near the dive point, and where an object likely to have come from the submarine was detected, according to Maj. Gen. Achmad Riad, the head of the military's central information unit, according to CNN.

A naval vessel detected an object with "strong magnetic resonance" at a depth of 50 to 100 meters (164 to 328 feet), Riad said on Friday.

This comes after the US military on Thursday said that it will use its aircraft to help look for an Indonesian submarine.

The German-made submarine, KRI Nanggala-402, went missing while preparing for a torpedo drill in waters north of the island of Bali. (ANI)

