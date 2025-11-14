Port Beira [Mozambique], November 14 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship INS Savitri, an Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) of the Indian Navy, engaged in a joint training session with personnel from the Mozambique Navy.

The training session included professional discussions on navigational aspects, according to a statement by the Indian Navy released on Thursday.

"As a part of ongoing deployment in the Indian Ocean Region, INS Savitri engaged in a joint training session with personnel from the Mozambique Navy at Port Beira, enhancing interoperability for future combined operations. The training session included professional discussions on navigational aspects and effective EEZ surveillance along with hands on experience on VBSS drills, damage control and firefighting exercises. Personnel from both the navies also participated in a joint yoga session and a round of friendly sports fostering competitive spirit, camaraderie and strengthening bonds both on and off the field," the Indian Navy said in a post on X.

Earlier on November 10, INS Savitri, an Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) of the Indian Navy, arrived at Port Beira, Mozambique, as part of its ongoing deployment in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), a statement by the Ministry of Defence said.

The ship received a warm and ceremonial welcome from personnel of the Mozambique Navy, reflecting the deep historical ties and the strong maritime cooperation between the two nations.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Mozambique shared activities taken up by the crew.

"INS Savitri - Demonstration on diving equipment to Mozambique Navy (10 Nov 2025)."

"Joint Fire-fighting exercise by crew members of INS Savitri and Mozambique Navy personnel," it added.

"INS Savitri - Training on Anchor work and Seamanship (10 Nov 2025)," it said.

The Embassy also said that the INS Savitri crew visited the Hindu community temple in Beira.

The crew also met the High Commissioner onboard the Indian Naval Ship and participated in a yoga session. (ANI)

