New York [US], March 16 (ANI): United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Dennis Francis urged the international community to repudiate racism and xenophobia in all its forms and manifestations, including Islamophobia. He stressed that intolerance, xenophobia and hate speech are fueling the exponential rise in hate crimes, conflict and socioeconomic marginalisation.

In a video message on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, Francis said, "States have the primary obligation to protect and defend all human rights for all - and to eradicate all forms of racism and discrimination. But, as responsible global citizens, we, individually, are also duty bound to contribute to combating any form of discrimination; any form of incitement to hatred and violence against Muslims,and by extension, against persons of other belief systems.

"This is particularly important at this moment, in the context of the ongoing military confrontation in the Middle East - which has led to an alarming rise in both Islamophobia and antisemitism around the world. As President of the General Assembly, I stand firmly against racism and all forms of discrimination and call upon the entire international community and on civil society to repudiate racism and xenophobia in all its forms and manifestations, including islamophobia," he added.

Francis called on people to end all forms of intolerance and discrimination and not give into the forces of division and hate. He stated that people should rally dialogue, tolerance, respect, understanding, harmony and compassion for all others always.

He said there was an alarming rise in discrimination, intolerance and violence against members of many religions in various parts of the world. He condemned all acts of violence against Muslims and persons of all religions and beliefs and attacks against sacred places of worships and religious sites.

"We are witnessing an alarming surge in discrimination, intolerance, and violence against members of many religions in various parts of the world, including cases motivated by Islamophobia. Hate speech, in particular, has become a sickening poison in the hearts and minds of those who perpetrate it and a relentless torment on those who are targeted by it. I categorically deplore all acts of violence against Muslims and persons of all religions and beliefs, as well as attacks against sacred places of worship, religious sites and shrines," the UNGA President said.

"Such demeaning and dastardly acts cannot be hidden behind the cover of freedom of expression. Intolerance, xenophobia and hate speech - both online and offline - are fueling the exponential increase in hate crimes and conflict, as well as socioeconomic marginalization. In particular, Muslim women - in many regions of the world - face multiple forms of discrimination based on their religion,gender and ethnicity," he added.

He recalled that UNGA in 2022 adopted a resolution declaring March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, adding that the resolution was adopted after the Christchurch massacre, which claimed 55 lives.

Coming out in support of the Muslim community, he said, "On this important day, as President of the General Assembly, I stand in solidarity with all Muslims around the world particularly with all those deliberately targeted by any acts of Islamophobia; any form of racism; and any form discrimination."

"Freedom of religion, belief or worship; and freedom of opinion and expression, are interdependent, interrelated and mutually reinforcing. The right to one's religious belief or worship cannot - and must not - be the basis for any form of intolerance or discrimination," he added.

Stressing that every person had the right to live without fear of violence or any form of prejudice, he called for upholding freedoms, including those of religion, opinion, and assembly, crucial to combating intolerance and discrimination of any shape or form.

In the personalised video message that he shared on X, he stated further, "The right to one's religious belief or worship cannot - and must not - be the basis for any form of intolerance and discrimination Today, on the International Day to Combat #Islamophobia, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to further intensify our efforts. I commend Member States for their leadership in this regard. Together, let us end all forms of intolerance and discrimination, including islamophobia."

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution sponsored by 60 member-states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which designated March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, according to an UN statement.

The document stressed that terrorism and violent extremism cannot and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization, or ethnic group. It called for a global dialogue on the promotion of a culture of tolerance and peace, based on respect for human rights and for the diversity of religions and belief. (ANI)

