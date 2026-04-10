New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): On the occasion of the 40th day of public mourning of the death of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, a ceremony was held at the Iranian embassy in India on Friday to hoist the flag of Iran.

In a post on X, the Iranian Embassy said, "On the occasion of the 40th day of public mourning for the martyrdom of His Eminence Ayatollah Khamenei, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a ceremony was held at the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi to hoist the sacred flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

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https://x.com/Iran_in_India/status/2042532690545787327

The Iranian embassy in India also expressed deep condolences over the death of senior Iranian leader Kamal Kharrazi who was Head of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, Senior International Advisor to the Supreme Leader, and former Minister of Foreign Affairs. The embassy called it a "criminal act" and vowed that Iran will continue on its path of "dignity and independence".

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In a post on X, the Iranian Embassy said, " The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India expresses its deepest condolences on the martyrdom of Dr. Kamal Kharrazi, Head of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, Senior International Advisor to the Supreme Leader, and former Minister of Foreign Affairs."

https://x.com/Iran_in_India/status/2042495007136096328

The statement strongly condemned the circumstances surrounding his death and called the attack by US-Israel a 'criminal act', adding, "Undoubtedly, this criminal act by aggressor enemies once again reveals their inhumane nature and modern-day barbarity, demonstrating that in the face of the will of the Iranian nation, they resort to nothing but violence and terror."

Kharrazi died after succumbing to injuries sustained in an attack earlier this week, Iranian state media reported.

Kharrazi was reportedly injured in a strike that targeted his residence in Tehran. He passed away on Thursday night. His wife had also died in the same attack earlier this week, Press TV stated.

Kharrazi was a senior figure in Iran's political establishment. Kharrazi held several key positions following the Islamic Revolution. He served as Iran's foreign minister from August 1997 to August 2005 and was also a member of the Expediency Discernment Council.

He was heading the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, an advisory body established in 2006 that reports directly to Iran's supreme leadership and provides strategic guidance on foreign policy and international affairs.

Ali Khamenei and several senior Iranian officials and military commanders were killed in the West Asia conflict, which began on February 28. As of now, both sides have reached a temporary ceasefire and agreed to hold further negotiations in Islamabad.

However, the fragile ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran hangs in the balance as Israel continues to strike southern Lebanon, despite Iran's claims of the region being included in the temporary agreement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)