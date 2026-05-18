World News | Iran in Contact with Oman to Develop New Mechanism for Managing Strait of Hormuz: Foreign Ministry Spox

Tehran [Iran], May 18 (ANI): Spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmail Baghaei on Monday stated that the Islamic Republic is maintaining continuous talks with Oman to establish a new mechanism for managing the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid the escalating tension over the control of the strategic waterway in the region.

Addressing a press conference here, Baghaei said that the consultations aim to safeguard safe maritime traffic while protecting Iran's rights and sovereignty over the crucial waterway.

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"The Strait of Hormuz is an important waterway for the entire world, and we have always worked to protect safe traffic through this route," Baghaei stated.

"We continue to strive to ensure that traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is carried out in complete safety. Iran and Oman consider themselves obligated to fulfil their responsibilities in this regard," he added.

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The spokesperson noted that Tehran had to take such measures due to the geopolitical tensions amid the conflict in West Asia with US-Israeli coalition forces.

He further stated that Iran and Oman are in ongoing negotiations to develop such a mechanism to achieve this goal, with an expert-level meeting held last week in Muscat.

"The military aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran caused us to adopt a new approach to defend territorial sovereignty. We are in continuous contact and negotiation with the Omani side to develop a mechanism that will achieve this goal. Last week, an expert meeting was held in Muscat, and contacts between Iran and Oman on this issue are ongoing," he stated.

The Strait of Hormuz, linking the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, remains one of the world's most vital shipping routes for energy supplies.

Meanwhile, Iran had announced the launch of a new regulatory body aimed at managing and monitoring operations related to the strategically important waterway, the Strait of Hormuz.

The top security establishment of the Islamic Republic, the Supreme National Security Council, reposted a post on X on Monday where it stated that the official X account of the "Persian Gulf Strait Authority" (PGSA) is now operational.

The PGSA introduced at the start of this month has been characterised as a new mechanism for governing maritime traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

"In the Name of God. The official X account of the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (#PGSA) is now live. Follow us for real-time updates on the Hormuz Strait operations and latest developments," the statement posted by the official account of the Persian Gulf Strait Authority said.

The announcement signals the formal establishment of a dedicated body overseeing developments and operations linked to the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical maritime trade routes for global oil and energy shipments. (ANI)

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