Rome, Apr 19 (AP) A second round of negotiations between Iran and the United States over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme ended Saturday after several hours of talks, Iranian state television reported.

There was no immediate readout on how the talks went at the Omani Embassy in Rome's Camilluccia neighbourhood.

A convoy carrying US envoy Steve Witkoff left as Iranian state TV made its report.

A US official also confirmed the talks ended, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door talks. (AP)

