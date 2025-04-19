Rome, April 19: Italy has inaugurated its first-ever sex room for prisoners, offering a private space for intimate meetings between inmates and their partners. The facility, located in a prison in the Umbria region, began operation on Friday, April 18, with the first inmate granted a visit from his female partner.

This move follows a landmark Constitutional Court ruling in January 2024, which recognised prisoners' right to have "intimate meetings" with spouses or long-term partners, free from the presence of prison guards. Italy PM Slams Left’s Double Standards, Says When Donald Trump, Giorgia Meloni, PM Narendra Modi Talk, They Are Called Threat to Democracy (Watch Video).

The decision aligns Italy with other European countries, such as France, Germany, and Spain, where conjugal visits are already allowed. Under the new guidelines, prisoners approved for intimate meetings will have access to a private room equipped with a bed and a toilet for up to two hours. The room's door remains unlocked, allowing guards to intervene if necessary. ‘Sex With Statue’ in Italy! Female Tourist Slammed for Mimicking ‘Sex Acts’ on Statue of Bacchus in Florence After Viral Pictures Trigger Outrage.

The initiative is seen as a step toward improving prisoners' human rights and well-being, amid concerns over Italy's overcrowded prisons and rising suicide rates. Currently, Italy’s prisons are operating at over 120% capacity, housing more than 62,000 inmates.

