New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, will be on an official visit to India from May 7 to 8, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

He is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Wednesday at 12:10 PM at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Also Read | India-UK Free Trade Pact: PM Narendra Modi, Counterpart Keir Starmer Seal FTA and Double Contribution Convention Agreements To Boost Trade.

During his visit, Araghchi will hold a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House on May 8 at 11:25 AM. Later in the day, at 4:00 PM, he will meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The visit will conclude with his departure at 8:00 PM the same evening.

Also Read | Papal Conclave 2025: Who Are the Cardinals Taking Part in Conclave? How Many Cardinals Are From India? Know Their Names As Cardinals Prepare To Choose Pope Francis’ Successor.

Earlier on Monday, the Embassy of Iran in India had said that the Iranian Foreign Minister will visit India after a stop in Islamabad, where he will hold talks with Pakistani officials.

The top diplomat is set to participate in the Joint Economic Commission, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said in a press briefing in Tehran, as reported by state media IRNA.

On April 25, the Iranian Foreign Minister had given a call for peace to prevail in the neighbourhood in a post on X.

His call for peace came in the wake of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam targeted tourists, killing 26 people.

He had shared that Tehran stands "ready" to put its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to use for forging a "greater understanding at this difficult time."

India and Iran share a millennia-long history of interactions. The contemporary and relationship draws upon the strength of these historical and civilisational ties, and continues to grow further marked by high-level exchanges, commercial and connectivity cooperation, cultural and robust people-to-people ties.

India and Iran signed a friendship treaty on 15th March 1950. The visit of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Iran and the signing of the Tehran Declaration in April 2001, followed by the visit of President Seyyed Mohammad Khatami and the signing of the New Delhi Declaration in 2003, deepened India-Iran cooperation, according to the Embassy of India in Tehran. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)