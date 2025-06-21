Haifa [Israel], June 21 (ANI): Shockwaves from an Iranian missile strike in downtown Haifa, Israel, on Friday caused damage to the historic Al Jarina Grand Mosque and nearby structures, The Times of Israel reported.

The missile strike shattered the stained glass windows and damaged infrastructure at the Al Jarina Grand Mosque, a stone structure built in 1775 and expanded in 1901, as reported by The Times of Israel.

The mosque, which typically sees up to 200 worshippers on Fridays, had only 15 attendees due to a Home Front prohibition on large gatherings.

Khaled Dagash, a representative of the Wakf, said Friday prayers had concluded before the missile hit, and the mosque was empty at the time. He added that one person, whose identity was unknown, sustained minor injuries outside the mosque. He also noted that the mosque was undergoing renovation and expressed concern that government compensation may not cover the full extent of the repairs.

In addition to Al Jarina, windows were also blown out at the Masjid Al-Saghir, a mosque built in 1761, though no additional visible damage was observed from the security cordon in place, The Times of Israel reported.

Reacting to the attack, President Isaac Herzog condemned the missile strike, stating, "Iran is trying to kill Israelis of all faiths -- Muslims included." He emphasized that Israel "will defend all Israelis. All faiths included." Herzog said, "The outrageous attack took place in Haifa, a city that stands as a symbol of coexistence between Jews, Muslims, Christians, Druze, Circassians and Baha'is," as reported by The Times of Israel.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday stated that an Iranian ballistic missile hit a children's center in southern Israel. The Colel Chabad Daycare Center in Beersheba was attacked by an Iranian missile. No injuries were reported, The Times of Israel reported.

The IDF said in a post on X, "This is footage from the moment an Iranian ballistic missile hit a children's center in southern Israel. When the world asks why we're fighting Iran, this is your answer."

"Miraculously, no children or staff were physically harmed, as the strike occurred Friday afternoon outside the center's regular operating time. However, the destruction of classrooms and play areas has deeply impacted dozens of local families who rely on the center for stability, safety and childcare," said Colel Chabad.

According to footage, Iran likely targeted Beersheba with a cluster bomb in its latest attack on Israel. Videos and photos from the southern city show several impacts of small munitions at multiple locations in the city, indicating that a ballistic missile carrying a cluster bomb warhead was used in the attack, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Amid ongoing tensions, the IDF Home Front Command, following a fresh assessment, stated there are no changes to its guidelines amid the conflict with Iran, as per The Times of Israel. Gatherings in most areas of the country are permitted up to 30 people, provided a shelter can be reached in time. On Israel's borders, gatherings are permitted up to 50 people outdoors and 100 people indoors.

Nationwide, workplaces will also be able to operate under the same conditions, but schools remain closed. The guidelines remain in effect until Saturday night, when the Home Front Command will conduct another assessment, The Times of Israel reported.

Earlier in the day, IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said that Israelis must prepare for a "prolonged campaign" against Iran, in order to "eliminate a threat of this magnitude," as per The Times of Israel. In a video statement, Zamir says that Iran has been "building for years a clear plan to destroy the State of Israel" and that in recent months, "the plan reached the point of no return, where the capabilities reached operational capability." (ANI)

