Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, Iranian forces fired more ballistic missiles at Israel today, June 20. According to news agency DiscloveTV, Iran's airstrike on Israel impacted several areas such as Haifa, Tel Aviv, and Beersheba. Multiple videos going viral on social media show a massive explosion in Haifa after Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel. Israel-Iran Conflict: IDF Claims To Destroy Over 120 Iranian Missile Launchers Overnight, Says 'We've Achieved Aerial Superiority Over Iran'.

Iran Fires More Ballistic Missiles at Israel

NOW - Iran fires more ballistic missiles at Israel. Impacts are reported in Haifa, Tel Aviv, and Beersheba. pic.twitter.com/uoBJMJYbfr — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 20, 2025

Massive Explosion in Haifa After Iran's Airstrike

BREAKING: Iran fires missiles at Haifa, Israel; video captures massive explosion pic.twitter.com/cIrloMczXr — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 20, 2025

Iranian Regime Has Just Launched a Barrage of Ballistic Missiles at Haifa, Says Israel

🔴 BREAKING: The Iranian regime has just launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at Haifa—a city where Jews and Arabs live side by side in peace. One missile struck next to a mosque. The Iranian regime is firing indiscriminately at civilians—with zero regard for who they hit. pic.twitter.com/TPWOQ4Gg2f — Israel ישראל (@Israel) June 20, 2025

Iranian Missiles Hit Haifa

🚨🇮🇷💥 IRANIAN MISSILES HIT ISRAEL'S HAIFA Over 20 ballistic missiles were launched by Iran toward Israel in its latest wave of retaliatory strikes. pic.twitter.com/0m7V6FZaxy — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) June 20, 2025

