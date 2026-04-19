Tehran [Iran], April 19 (ANI): Iran's Revolutionary Guard has announced that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed from this evening, CNN reported.

In a statement, the IRGC said several vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, but "due to the violation of the ceasefire conditions, the American enemy did not lift the naval blockade of Iranian vessels and ports", according to CNN.

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"Therefore, from this evening, the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until this blockade is lifted," the statement read, as per CNN.

"We warn that no vessel should move from its anchorage in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, and approaching the Strait of Hormuz will be considered cooperation with the enemy, and the violating vessel will be targeted", the statement continued, as reported by CNN.

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"Also, we inform all vessels and their owners to follow news only from the official IRGC Navy authority and through Channel 16, and the statements of the terrorist US president in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf have no credibility", it concluded, CNN reported.

Earlier, Iran said it would prioritise vessels that agree to pay fees for crossing the Strait of Hormuz, a senior Iranian official told CNN on Saturday, amid new restrictions on maritime traffic.

"Given the limitation on the number of vessels that will be allowed to pass, Iran has decided to give priority to those vessels that respond more quickly to the new Strait of Hormuz protocols and pay the costs of security and safety services," the official said, according to CNN.

"Vessels that do not pay the fees will have their passage postponed," the official added.

The move came after Iran reimposed restrictions on ship movements through the Strait, citing "repeated breaches of trust" by the United States in the ceasefire implementation.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump warned Tehran after reports of renewed tensions over the Strait, saying Iran was no longer in a position to "blackmail" the United States. He said, "They (Iran) have no navy, no air force. They have no leaders; they have nothing... They can't blackmail us."

Separately, Iran said the Strait of Hormuz had returned to "strict management and control" by its armed forces after alleging US violations of earlier understandings and continued blockade of Iranian ports, according to state media IRIB. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)