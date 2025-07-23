Tehran, Jul 23 (AP) A government-ordered public shutdown in some areas of Iran took place on Wednesday due to a scorching heatwave that has seen temperatures soar past 40 degrees Celsius, straining the power grid

Tehran's public offices and banks closed, but for many private shopkeepers it was another day of work despite the punishing temperatures.

The official holiday for public sector employees in eight of Iran's 31 provinces, including the capital, Tehran, was declared to save electricity.

The move, however, split the city into two realities — one of silent, shuttered government buildings, and another where the hum of air conditioners in private shops and shopping centres signalled business as usual.

For many other residents, the unexpected holiday provided a welcome escape.

With Thursday already part of the traditional weekend in Iran, the closure prompted an exodus from the capital. Iranian media reported that roads leading north to the Caspian Sea coast were choked with traffic as people fled for the milder climates of Mazandaran and Gilan provinces.

Dealing with extreme summer heat through government shutdowns is becoming a familiar strategy for Iran, which implemented a two-day closure in 2023 and a similar one-day holiday in July 2024 to cope with the impact of heat on its infrastructure.

Even as authorities advised people to remain indoors, the heat has been more gruelling in other regions. The southern city of Borazjan recorded a staggering 50 C last Sunday. (AP)

