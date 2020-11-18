Baghdad, Nov 18 (AP) Iraqi officials say at least two Katyusha rockets have hit inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, signaling an end to an informal truce announced by Iran-backed militias in October.

Two Iraqi officials say the rockets hit inside the Green Zone, the seat of Iraq's government and home to foreign embassies, including the US.

Also Read | Thailand Protests: Pro-Democracy Protesters, Police Clash As MPs Mull Charter Change.

Frequent attacks targeting the embassy have led Washington to threaten to close its Baghdad diplomatic mission and sparked a diplomatic crisis prior to the US federal election.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)