World News | Iraqi Security Forces Interrogate Top IS Captive Qardash

World. (File Image)

Moscow [Russia], May 24 (Sputnik/ANI): The Iraqi security forces have begun interrogating Abdel Nasser Qardash, a member of the Islamic State terror group tapped as its new leader, an armed forces spokesman told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Qardash is being held by Iraqi intelligence. The information he has is very important. This man is seen as a 'databank' and his capture is essentially a huge blow for the IS," Yahya Rasool said.

Also Read | Eid ul Fitr Moon Sighting 2020: Shawwal Crescent Sighted in Morocco, Oman, Yemen, Iraq and Iran; Eid on Sunday.

Iraq announced Qardash's capture on Wednesday. He has long been seen as the group's second-in-command poised to take over after the death of IS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi in Syria last fall.

Rasool said IS was still active in Iraq and its sleeper cells were plotting terror attacks across the country. The Iraqi military has been sharing information on IS operations with Syria, Iran and Russia. (Sputnik/ANI)

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 7 New COVID-19 Deaths, 248 Fresh Infections: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 23, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)