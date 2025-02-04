Baghdad, Feb 4 (AP) Iraq's top court suspended implementation Tuesday of three controversial laws passed last month by the country's parliament, including amendments to a legislation that activists said would undermine women's rights.

A number of members of parliament filed a complaint alleging that the voting process was illegal because all three laws — each supported by different blocs — were voted on last month together rather than each one being voted on separately.

The Federal Supreme Court issued an order, a copy of which was obtained by the Associated Press, to suspend their implementation until the case is adjudicated.

The laws in question include an amendment to the country's personal status law that would give Islamic courts increased authority over family matters, including marriage, divorce and inheritance.

Women's rights advocates argue that the proposed changes would undermine previous reforms of the current unified family law and established safeguards for women.

Proponents of the amendments, which were advocated by primarily conservative Shiite lawmakers, defend them as a means to align the law with Islamic principles and reduce Western influence on Iraqi culture.

Earlier versions of the text were seen as potentially opening the door to child marriage since some interpretations of Islamic law allow the marriage of girls in their early teens — or as young as 9. The final version passed states that both parties must be “adults,” without specifying the age of adulthood.

The second law was a general amnesty law seen as benefiting Sunni detainees. Some fear it could allow the release of people involved in public corruption and embezzlement as well as militants who committed war crimes.

The third law aimed to return lands confiscated from the Kurds under the rule of Saddam Hussein. It is opposed by some Arab groups, saying it could lead to the displacement of Arab residents. (AP)

