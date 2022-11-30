Beirut, Nov 30 (AP) The leader of the Islamic State group, Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, was killed in a battle recently, the group's spokesman said in audio released Wednesday without giving further details.

Little had been known about al-Qurayshi, who took over the group's leadership following the death of his predecessor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, in a U.S. raid in February in northwest Syria.

Also Read | US Job Openings Fell in October 2022 to Still-high Level.

The death will be a blow to the group as al-Qurayshi is the second leader to be killed this year.

The announcement by IS spokesman Abu Omar al-Muhajer came at a time when IS has been trying to carry out deadly attacks in parts of Syria and Iraq the extremists once declared a caliphate.

Also Read | Russian Upper House Duma Passes LGBTQ 'Propaganda' Bill.

Al-Muhajer said that a new leader, Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi, was named as the group's new leader.

Al-Qurayshi is the third leader to be killed since its founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was hunted down by the Americans in a raid in northwest in October 2019.

No one claimed responsibility for the killing. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)