Islamabad [Pakistan], December 26 (ANI): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sent a notice to the state over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati's post-arrest bail plea in the controversial tweets case, The News International reported.

While issuing a notice to the state, Islamabad Chief Justice Aamer Farooq called for replies of the parties in the case. The court's decision comes after Swati had filed a post-arrest bail petition in the Islamabad High Court in the case filed against him on November 26. His earlier plea, filed on December 21, was dismissed by trial court judge Azam Khan. Khan noted that Azam Swati had committed the same offence twice.

In his application, Azam Swati stated that he did not make any derogatory remarks against any institutions. He added that the prosecution does not have any evidence against him despite an investigation, according to The News International. The application mentioned that Swati is 75 years old and a heart patient and stressed that imprisoning him will be a sentence without conviction as all proof against him is documentary.

The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) initially arrested the senator on October 14 after he posted a 'threatening message' against Pakistan's army chief, judiciary and other state institutions, on his official Twitter account, The News International reported.

Azam Swati was granted bail in the case. However, FIA on November 27 again arrested Swati for using abusive language against top military officials, including the former army chief. On December 2, Swati was arrested by Balochistan police in a similar case in Quetta, as per the news report.

At the time of his arrest, Azam Swati was already on judicial remand in Adiala Jail. He was moved to Quetta under a transit remand acquired by the Balochistan police. Later, Balochistan High Court (BHC) ordered the quashing of all cases registered against the senator in the case, according to The News International report.

After issuing an order by the Balochistan High Court, the Sindh Police took the senator into its custody, as per the news report. Azam Swati then filed a case in the Sindh High Court and the court directed the quashing of all cases against the senator in the province. After the orders, he was taken into custody by Islamabad police. (ANI)

